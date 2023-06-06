Satnam Singh is ready for his first singles match in AEW and he has the perfect opponent in mind.

The One In A Million superstar appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge to discuss this very topic. During the interview Singh named current TNT Champion Wardlow as a guy he would love to step into the ring with and fight.

Wardlow is an amazing guy so I’d go work with Wardlow. Wardlow is a different person. I’d really like to work with him. One day, I can’t wait for that, and because he’s so jacked and he looks good and he’s tall, you know? And I feel like I can work with him and whatever I want to do with him, he can do whatever working with me and so I can do that, you know? But I think he’s really good.

Staying on the subject, Singh reveals that he’s already spoke with Mr. Mayhem about the matchup they could have and both agreed that it would be something special.

I talked to him already but we already talked sometimes and I’ll ask him, he said, ‘I have so many things I can do with you.’ I said, ‘Bro, I can’t wait for that day whenever I have my singles match with you.

You can check out Singh’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)