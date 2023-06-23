Satoshi Kojima is ready for his showdown with CM Punk.

The Japanese legend and former IWGP World Champion will be battling the Second City Saint at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view in an opening round matchup for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. This also marks Punk’s first singles-match since his victory over Jon Moxley at ALL OUT 2022.

Kojima took to Twitter to comment on the historic showdown. He writes, “is this a dream? Now I’m eating bread and looking at this information. But it must be real. I’ll do my best thank you.” In a separate tweet he adds, “I am very nervous now. Of course. Because I am not world famous. It’s an honor to fight a world-famous wrestler. It is my pleasure to represent my 32 year career.”

Kojima is not unfamiliar to AEW fans. He last competed for the promotion at AEW ALL OUT 2021, the same night Punk wrestled his first match in 9 years. On that night, Kojima came up short against Jon Moxley. Check out his tweets below.

is this a dream?

Now I'm eating bread and looking at this information.

But it must be real.

I'll do my best thank you.#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/3WP2f8i24C — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) June 22, 2023