Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw former world champion Jon Moxley challenge Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima to a singles-matchup at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago.

Today…Kojima officially responded to the Purveyor of Violence stating while he understands he is not a huge international star, who does hope to create a great experience for fans at the marquee event. He writes, “I’m not famous to wrestling fans around the world. I understand that. But Moxley said my name. That’s enough. I want to get a great experience.”

ALL OUT PPV CARD:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

-The Young Bucks versus TBD inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale