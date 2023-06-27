Satoshi Kojima is sorry.

The Japanese legend and former IWGP World Champion took to Twitter to apologize to CM Punk for something that happened in their Owen Hart tournament matchup at last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. Kojima went to the top rope to hit a standard elbow drop, but landed squarely on the Second City Saint’s c**k. While Punk was rocked for a moment, it didn’t stop him from hitting a GTS later in bout to secure the victory.

Kojima has since taken to Twitter to apologize to Punk and let him know that it was not his intention. He writes, “My elbow drop hit his cock. sorry. But it’s not on purpose. Accident. Because I don’t have that kind of technology.”

Earlier in the day, Kojima tweeted a thank you to CM Punk for wrestling him on such a big stage. You can read about that here, or check out his latest tweets, including a video of the elbow drop, below.

