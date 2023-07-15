AEW holds this week’s Collision episode from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Since the premiere, the ratings for the show have been down, aside from last week’s increase when drawing 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating. The premiere episode drew 816,000 total viewers with a 0.33 key demo rating.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the ratings for this week’s show are “something significant that everyone’s looking at right now.

Updated AEW Dynamite Card

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) in a 2/3 falls match