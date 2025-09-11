— WrestleMania 43 is officially heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time WWE’s biggest annual event will be held outside of North America.

On a recent episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer revealed that he first heard about the move back in early August. According to Meltzer, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Chairman, Turki Alalshikh, played a key role in finalizing the deal.

The Kingdom is reportedly sparing no expense to deliver what could be the most star-studded WrestleMania in history, with major investments being made to secure top talent.

WWE had initially planned to hold a Saudi-based WrestleMania in 2028, but the event was moved up to 2027 to align with the 300th anniversary of the founding of the First Saudi State. This major milestone comes as part of WWE’s growing partnership with Saudi Arabia, which will also see the 2026 Royal Rumble take place there for the first time.

Meltzer said, “They’re putting up an incredible amount of money — a ridiculous amount of money. And the idea is to present the most star-studded show ever, you know, by far. Everyone, anyone, money is no object. Any name you can imagine, obviously they’re going to be after. I presume it’s the only WrestleMania of that year, but when I first heard — one of the ideas was to do a two WrestleMania year one year so that way it keeps the American fans not upset about Saudi Arabia. But I think perhaps the deal is also that as Saudi Arabia has become more and more normalized, it appears that the outrage that probably would’ve been there even a year ago or two years ago, probably won’t be. I hardly saw any today, but we’ll see.”

— WWE is gearing up for another round of talent tryouts next week in Orlando, Florida.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the company has begun reaching out to prospective participants, though no specific names have been disclosed.

This round follows the tryouts held last month in New Jersey during SummerSlam 2025 weekend, which included notable indie names such as Daga, Vert Vixen, Meghan Walker, Mike Cunningham, Rayne Leverkusen, and AJ Cleary. Leverkusen was ultimately named MVP of the session.

Those selected from the upcoming Orlando tryouts are expected to officially begin training at the WWE Performance Center in January 2026.

WWE frequently hosts multiple tryout camps throughout the year, scouting athletes, entertainers, and influencers to build its next generation of Superstars.

— During a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on AJ Lee’s highly anticipated WWE return earlier this month.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On AJ Lee going back to wrestling: “You know what? I didn’t think we’d ever see AJ Lee again inside of a wrestling ring. It seemed like she was so far detached from the wrestling thing; seemed like that time away from totally put her in a total different headspace. And I get it, man, I get it. The wrestling business, it can chew you up and spit you out.”

On AJ leaving at her peak: “AJ chose to step away from the business, you know what I mean? And step away from the business at her highest peak. AJ was as hot as she ever could be when she stepped away from it.”

On AJ Lee returning to WWE and finishing her career: “I give her a lot of credit for that. As well, as I give AJ Lee a lot of credit for coming back and finishing this thing and finishing in the WWE, it’s so cool, actually. It’s cool for the fans, because the fans — like I say, they’ve been waiting on this, man. And and I’m sure the fans just like myself was wondering if they were ever going to see AJ Lee in the ring again.

“And for me, what I take away from it is, someone like Roxane Perez getting a chance to have that moment perhaps with an AJ Lee, someone that I’m sure she looked up to coming up, getting into the business at such a young age. So there’s so many variables that’s going to play out with AJ coming back.”

— WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton hit a major milestone yesterday, celebrating 251 days as champion in her first reign.

Stratton captured the title back on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown, successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

Since becoming champion, Stratton has racked up seven televised title defenses against some of WWE’s biggest names, including Bayley, Jax (three times), Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill.

Her next defense is set for tomorrow night’s SmackDown, where she’ll once again put the gold on the line against Cargill.