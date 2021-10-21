Saudi Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi was at one point planned for WWE Crown Jewel in some capacity today, according to Fightful Select.

Hamedi was in the ring working out with Mansoor, Mustafa Ali and referee Charles Robinson this morning as Ali and Mansoor went over their match. It’s possible that Hamedi will get involved in that bout with hometown star Mansoor.

Hamedi won a Silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which actually took place this year to a delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamedi competed in the 75kg kilogram division of Kumite.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.