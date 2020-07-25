Saurav Gurjar Reportedly Apologizes To NXT Locker Room For Spoiling Great American Bash Main Event

According to Fightful Select, a recent meeting was held backstage at the last set of NXT tapings, where star Saurav Gurjar of the Indus Sher tag team apologized for spoiling the results of the Great American Bash main event. Reports are that there is no “significant” heat on him, and that there is not expected to be any punishment.

Gurjar had posted a photo on Instagram showing Keith Lee celebrating his victory over Adam Cole to become double-champion of the brand prior to the bout airing on USA. While the photo was immediately removed, word had gotten out. That didn’t seem to stop NXT from winning that week’s ratings war over AEW, as many tuned in to watch Lee achieve his crowning moment.

