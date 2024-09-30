Everyone believes in Joe Hendry.

Even baseball players.

The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, comparable to the Harlem Globetrotters in basketball where the focus is on having fun, paid homage to the TNA Wrestling star.

Over the weekend, the team that has even had John Cena suit up with them before, did their own version of Joe Hendry’s entrance on the field.

Hendry caught wind of the clip, and shared it on his X page, writing, “I now run baseball, too.”

I now run Baseball too https://t.co/DvusZsq3e3 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 30, 2024