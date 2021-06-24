Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars Calvin Tankman and Savio Vega have been added to the July 10th Battle Riot matchup, which takes place from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

“Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman and the legendary Savio Vega have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Calvin Tankman: The super heavyweight bulldozed through the competition since his 2020 debut. The 355 pound behemoth is one of the biggest threats in this year’s Battle Riot. A double threat with both size and skill, the 39 other participants will be tasked with trying to move a nearly immovable object from the ring.

Savio Vega: One of the Caribbean’s most legendary brawlers, Vega has been readying for a return for months. The Battle Riot will mark the Pride of Puerto Rico’s return to MLW following the shocking events of the Aztec Jungle Fight earlier this year. What happens if the brawling boricua sees King Muertes across the ring in the Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.