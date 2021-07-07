Savio Vega recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview ahead of his participation in the MLW Battle Riot III match this weekend. Vega is currently wrestling and producing for MLW.

Regarding his time with WWE, Vega claimed that as soon as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was sidelined from the 1998 No Way Out pay-per-view, he was immediately penciled in as the replacement, and that no one else was considered.

The “No Way Out of Texas: In Your House” event was headlined by Steve Austin, Owen Hart, Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie defeating Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, and Vega. Michaels did not appear in the match as advertised due to a back injury. The injury forced Michaels to drop the WWE Title, to Austin at WrestleMania 14, and kept him retired until SummerSlam 2002.

Vega also discussed Brawl For All, and said he was healing up from a neck injury during the competition. Vega defeated Brakkus in the first round, but lost to Darren “Droz” Drozdov in the second round. Vega noted in the interview that Brakkus repeatedly indicated to him how he thought the whole competition was supposed to be a work, up until the first punch landed, despite Vega reiterating that it was not a work.

