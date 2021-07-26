During an interview with Fightful, Savio Vega revealed that kicks weren’t allowed during Brawl For All largely in part due to his martial arts background. Here’s what he had to say:

So, when we have this big meeting and put the rules by the boys—who’s on and who’s off. So, this is the crew. That’s when they say, and that’s on the media, too, I choose the guys, pull the names out. We put the rules in—there’s not gonna be no kicks, just takedowns. They say, ‘No kicks because the only karate guy here or martial arts guy here is Savio, and he’s gonna kick everybody’s ass.’ So, no kicks. So, just punching and takedowns and stuff like that. Knock outs, of course.

