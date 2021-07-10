MLW star Savio Vega recently spoke with Fightful about the WWE No Way Out pay per view from 1998, where the Puerto Rican legend was a last minute replacement for Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in that event’s headliner. Hear Vega’s full story below.
Says he was always the choice to replace Shawn Michaels at the event:
Well, when this happened, they said, ‘It has to be Savio. Cannot be nobody else. Have to be him.’ So, they put me there. Now, they’re looking [it] over. ‘Well, what’s gonna be end?’ They say, ‘Well, it cannot be on Savio. Because it’s gonna be too obvious.’ So, okay, they change whatever they have to do there. Man, if you see, we don’t have too much between him and me, because already I was in another story, different story, he was going to the top, big time. But, I loved it. Loved working with Terry Funk and Mick Foley there in the same ring, everybody. We have fun.
How important it was for him to main event a WWE PPV during that time:
I remember Foley and me, I saw a big piece of barbwire. I said, ‘Foley, I got barbed wire.’ He said, ‘Okay. Don’t tell nobody. Hide it under the ring and when it’s time, we gonna to do it.’ I say, ‘Okay,’ and we keep it quiet. So, I got the gloves to [hurry up] and I drop the barbwire, put him in the barbwire. All the babyface see Terry out there pissed. They’re pissed because what happened with the barbwire, they don’t know. To have to come and [save], but at the same time they have to stop coming and let us do whatever it is we’re going to do. So, finally we do the barbed wire, we beat the hell out of each other. We have fun, like I told you. It was great to work with those gentlemen and man, happy, happy to be there.