MLW star Savio Vega recently spoke with Fightful about the WWE No Way Out pay per view from 1998, where the Puerto Rican legend was a last minute replacement for Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in that event’s headliner. Hear Vega’s full story below.

Says he was always the choice to replace Shawn Michaels at the event:

Well, when this happened, they said, ‘It has to be Savio. Cannot be nobody else. Have to be him.’ So, they put me there. Now, they’re looking [it] over. ‘Well, what’s gonna be end?’ They say, ‘Well, it cannot be on Savio. Because it’s gonna be too obvious.’ So, okay, they change whatever they have to do there. Man, if you see, we don’t have too much between him and me, because already I was in another story, different story, he was going to the top, big time. But, I loved it. Loved working with Terry Funk and Mick Foley there in the same ring, everybody. We have fun.

How important it was for him to main event a WWE PPV during that time: