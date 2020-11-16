Pro-wrestling star Savio Vega was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype the return of MLW Fusion, and reveal that he’s planning on running for office in Puerto Rico in 2024. Highlights are below.

Says he plans to run for mayor of the town of Vega Alta in 2024:

Well, I was born in Puerto Rico in the town of Vega Alta. That’s my hometown Vega Alta, and today, at 12:30 Eastern Time, I told myself to run as mayor of Vega Alta for 2024. It’s something that came up to the top of my head a long time ago. This past election, my boss, who was the mayor, he lost. So I see myself in 2024 sitting down in that chair and taking care of my people in Vega Alta.

Says he won’t reveal any plans since he still has four years:

Before I tell you or anybody what’s I’m going to do, we still have four years. Everything’s going to change. Everything changes by the second. So for me to tell you, ‘I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do that.’ That would be crazy. So I have to wait until the time passes to see what happens. In 2024, Savio Vega, not Savio Vega, Juan Rivera, my real name not my wrestling name, will be the mayor of Vega Alta.

On the prospect of Puerto Rico becoming an official state for the United States: