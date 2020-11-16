Pro-wrestling star Savio Vega was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype the return of MLW Fusion, and reveal that he’s planning on running for office in Puerto Rico in 2024. Highlights are below.
Says he plans to run for mayor of the town of Vega Alta in 2024:
Well, I was born in Puerto Rico in the town of Vega Alta. That’s my hometown Vega Alta, and today, at 12:30 Eastern Time, I told myself to run as mayor of Vega Alta for 2024. It’s something that came up to the top of my head a long time ago. This past election, my boss, who was the mayor, he lost. So I see myself in 2024 sitting down in that chair and taking care of my people in Vega Alta.
Says he won’t reveal any plans since he still has four years:
Before I tell you or anybody what’s I’m going to do, we still have four years. Everything’s going to change. Everything changes by the second. So for me to tell you, ‘I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do that.’ That would be crazy. So I have to wait until the time passes to see what happens. In 2024, Savio Vega, not Savio Vega, Juan Rivera, my real name not my wrestling name, will be the mayor of Vega Alta.
On the prospect of Puerto Rico becoming an official state for the United States:
Well, Puerto Rico has been part of the United States for many, many, many years, and of course, the United States, maybe wants Puerto Rico, maybe doesn’t want Puerto Rico, but for a long time, Puerto Rico has been trying to be the 51st state,” Vega pointed out. Now it might be the 52nd state, but it’s crazy because if United States wants us, why didn’t you do that from the beginning? That’s the question right there. Why? Why don’t you take care of us from the beginning? Now you take care of us with money or whatever we need. I believe that Puerto Rico could do it themselves. South America could do it. Every territory outside of the United States, they do. They survive. They eat every day. They sleep every day. Look at Singapore. Singapore, a lot of corruption, a lot of killings and they come up as a big country. So why can’t Puerto Rico do that? The question is why can’t we do that because there’s a lot of people that have a different agenda. Agendas that are there for them where they want to take care of themselves, and the rest of the people, forget about it. We need to do it differently.