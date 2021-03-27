Puerto Rican wrestling legend Savio Vega recently spoke with WrestleZone about his run in WWE, specifically how he was one of the first big feuds for current Hall of Fame, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hear the true Caribbean champion’s full thoughts on working with the Rattlesnake below.

On his first meeting with Steve Austin:

When the great Pat Patterson, God love him, when the great Pat Patterson come to me in San Antonio, TX, we’re doing RAW. and I saw the paper. You arrive and you see who you’re working tonight and I see ‘Savio Vega and Steve Austin.’ I say, ‘Who the hell is Steve Austin?’ So here comes Pat with Steve, he say, ‘Savio!’ I say, ‘Yes?’ I was lacing my boots. He said, ‘This is Steve, he’s gonna do his try-out tonight. Put it together, let me know, you go over with the spinning kick.” I say, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ So this is what I say to Steve. I say, ‘Brother, I don’t know you, you don’t know me, this is the way I do this,’ He say, ‘Okay.’ I said, ‘Let’s call it in the ring.’ He said, ‘Alright.’ When he said that, I said, ‘Right, I’m cool.’ I know what I’m gonna bring, I don’t what he’s gonna bring. I just want to take care of myself, I don’t want to get hurt.

Says that since their first match went so well they ended up feuding for a while:

My friend, when we finished that match, we got the people up and we went to the back, I wait for him, shake his hand and say, ‘Brother, what a fucking match.’ And he’s like ‘Oh, it was good?’ I said, ‘Brother…’ Pat comes to me and say, ‘Savio! Tell me!’ I say ‘Did you see it?’ He said, ‘Yeah, you tell me!’ I’m like, ‘I think it was great!’ He’s like, ‘It was great! It feel? How it feel?’ I said, ‘Easy.’ He says, ‘Okay, tomorrow you guys working again.’ I said, ‘Alright.’ So we work again and now I’m happy because I know the tools that he brings and man, then from that point on we got married for almost a year.Working every night, they give us PPVs, they give us the strap, they give us WrestleMania.

Why he believes they had such good chemistry:

So I say why we have such a great chemistry? It was easy. He worked for Texas, he worked for Atlanta, he worked for Florida, he worked all that area and guys that come down from that area work here in Puerto Rico and many of them worked with me. So by that time we just have one book of rules: was ‘take it easy, get out of the ring in one piece and make the crowd happy.’ So that’s what we did. We did the basic stuff.

Says one time the Undertaker got mad at them after putting on a great house show match: