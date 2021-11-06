Pro-wrestling star and manager Scarlett Bordeaux was one of the many talents released by WWE this past week, a list which surprisingly included Keith Lee and Bordeaux’s fiancé, former NXT champion Karrion Kross.

However, despite being cut Bordeaux is already looking forward towards new ventures, and has announced that she is already fielding offers as a free agent, which include a magazine cover and a potential clothing line. She writes on Twitter, “I’ve been a free agent for less than 24 hours and I just got a magazine cover and now discussing potential clothing lines… we’re about to have a lot of fun!”

Bordeaux later teases creating an OnlyFans account. She writes, “Do you guys want to see me make an Only Fans? Blink twice for yes.”

