Karrion Kross is collecting championships again outside WWE, and Scarlett Bordeaux appears to believe he is finally getting the recognition he deserved all along.

Following Kross winning the WSW World Heavyweight Championship while once again using the Killer Kross name, Scarlett posted a series of messages online that quickly caught fans’ attention. Many interpreted the comments as indirect shots at WWE and how Kross was handled during his time there.

“There’s something really powerful about watching someone who bet on themselves after people tried to define what his ceiling was…”

She followed that with another post encouraging people not to let others determine their value.

“Don’t ever let someone else’s opinion of your value become your reality… because your current position is not your final destination.”

Scarlett continued by talking about walking away from limitations placed on you and building success elsewhere instead.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is walk away from the limits people place on you and build something else for yourself instead. Bet on yourself. Even when nobody else does.”

Kross had a dominant run in WWE NXT before moving to WWE’s main roster, where many fans felt his presentation never fully matched the momentum he previously had. Since leaving the company, he has rebuilt his profile on the independent scene and internationally, once again positioning himself as a top attraction.

Scarlett’s comments only added more fuel to the ongoing discussion among fans who believe Kross had far more potential than WWE ultimately allowed him to showcase. Now, with championship gold around his waist again, the conversation surrounding his post-WWE resurgence is only growing louder.