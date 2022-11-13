Last night at WWE’s House Show in Peoria a fan was arrested for throwing a drink at company star Scarlett Bordeaux. Bordeaux took to Twitter to comment on the incident by writing, “As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo.”

Hit Row’s Top Dolla is holding a food drive next weekend. He released a video and writes on Twitter, “My 6th Annual Canned Food Drive is NEXT SATURDAY at @TerpsFootball v @OhioStateFB so BRING OUT ALL YOUR NON-PERISHABLES.”