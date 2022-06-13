MLW has announced who Scarlett Bordeaux will face in her in-ring debut at the upcoming Battle Riot IV event.

It was just announced that Scarlett vs. “La Chica” Clara Carreras will take place as a MLW women’s featherweight division bout at Battle Riot IV. This will also be Carreras’ debut for the company.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Battle Riot IV Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Little Guido, Davey Richards, nZo, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, 19 names TBA (Budd Heavy previously announced but possibly pulled)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

Plus appearances by Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, and others

