Scarlett Bordeaux spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview that was released via YouTube this week.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar reflected on having her originally planned WrestleMania 40 match taken away, her memories of Vince McMahon’s transition back to power behind-the-scenes in WWE after he retired, as well as her thoughts on Chelsea Green.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Vince McMahon’s WWE return after his 2022 retirement: “He wasn’t publicly out in the company. But we started talking to different producers and were like, ‘This show’s starting to feel really weird. The booking’s starting to feel weird. Things are changing last minute. This is starting to feel like it did before Vince left. Like, it feels exactly, exactly the same.’ And then a few producers privately told us, ‘He’s back.’ But it was one of those things like, people knew but didn’t talk about. Because there was no certainty about it. We didn’t see him around or anything.”

On having her originally planned match at WrestleMania 40 taken away: “B-Fab and I were actually supposed to be part of that WrestleMania match. We were supposed to actually wrestle, not just manage. We still got to do some really cool stuff. I got to go through a table at Mania, which is great. But yeah, we were supposed to be part of that match originally. We were excited and I remember this fear and I was crying about it that night when we found out that we’re supposed to be in the match. I was crying, telling Kevin ‘What if I get really excited about this and they take it away? I’m really, really afraid to be excited about this right now’. And they did. And I just remember, just kind of going numb. I’m like, just accept it. You can only spend so much time fighting and being angry. But maybe I should have been fighting more.”

On giving credit to Chelsea Green: “I do give credit to Chelsea Green. She said every single thing she’s done, she’s fought for it. I give her so much credit because maybe I could have fought more. Maybe. But I’m so grateful for the time I’ve had there. The fact that I am healthy and we are performing and traveling everywhere. Like I feel like there is something I did right. The fact that I am still doing this and happy doing it, but looking back on it, it’s hard to say if I would change anything. It’s hard.”