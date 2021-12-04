Pro-wrestling star and manager Scarlett Bordeaux participated in a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, where she discussed her recent release from WWE, and how she now feels there is more opportunity for her after not doing much for the last six months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she felt content at WWE but now she feels joy and excitement again:

“You know, I wasn’t stressed because NXT was awesome, it really was. But, I was quite bored for the last six months. Obviously, I wasn’t doing very much. I’m excited for the first time in a really long time and I’m happy and I feel joy. I felt content at WWE, but now I feel joy and excitement.”

Says she knew she would a manager in WWE but expected it would morph into a wrestling role:

“So, I always wanted to be able to do everything, but managing has always been my favorite thing. Originally I was hired specifically to be a manager, which I was super excited about. Then I was always open to doing everything. I love bumping, I love wrestling and naturally throughout every place I’ve worked at, eventually it transitions into wrestling. I feel like that happened with every female manager at WWE so I just kind of naturally expected that to happen. Then when it started to come up earlier this year that I was going to start wrestling, I was like, ‘Cool. Let’s do it. Hell yeah.’ So that’s kind of how it happened.”

How she went from angry to excited after getting her WWE release:

“So, the night I got the call we were together and he [Kross] was actually dropping me off at the airport. My first reaction was pretty pissed because I was like, ‘We’re awesome.’ That’s how I felt. ‘We’re awesome. We got all the boxed marked off.’ I’m confident in what we can do and what our worth is. But then I got really excited and confident. People compared the way I was typing on Twitter to a girl that had just been broken up with, like, ‘I’m going to get super hot and successful and make you guys jealous,’ and I felt like, hell yeah, let’s do everything I want to do now and everything I wasn’t allowed to do. I got to do a magazine cover that’s coming up. All these photoshoots and signings and within two days my entire December was booked, so it went from being pissed to excited and not once did I cry. I thought that at least at one point I’d be really devastated but that has not happened once. I’ve just gone from pissed the first night to excited and happy.”

