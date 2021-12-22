During a recent virtual signing with Signed By Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about a number of different topics, including whether or not she would return to NXT after her WWE release, and how she thought that AEW would be the first landing spot for herself and Killer Kross. Highlights are below.

Says she thought she and Kross were going to end up in AEW but WWE gave them a good offer:

There were a few companies we were talking to right before WWE came along. We thought AEW was gonna be the one. But after a talk with Hunter, we’re like, ‘Nope. WWE’s the place.’

Whether she would return to NXT:

Um, I would return to NXT after six months because I’m having way too much fun right now and we have a lot of cool things happening and there’s so many fun, cool things happening that if I was told tomorrow, I have to go back and I had to cancel everything, I’d be like, ‘Eh, I wanna do all the things I have planned’ because I’m excited about it.

