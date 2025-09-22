— WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has officially arrived in WWE 2K25 — but the former Divas Champion isn’t happy with what she saw.

On a recent episode of “The Nikki and Brie Show” podcast, Nikki blasted her in-game character model, calling it “terrible” and taking aim at the WWE 2K design team.

“Think of how I feel,” Nikki said. “That’s what you guys think of me? That’s how you think I look? I didn’t even fully look like a female.”

Brie Bella didn’t hold back either, agreeing that the model was “super ugly” and joking that Nikki’s “weird ass haircut” looked worse than if her son Buddy had done it himself.

Nikki also criticized the facial design, saying it looked nothing like her, while Brie recalled her own reaction to seeing the model, stating, “Okay, someone is f***ing with her!”

WWE 2K25 hit shelves this past March and features the largest playable roster in the franchise’s history.

— Scarlett Bordeaux is in the process of bringing back a familiar look following her and husband Karrion Kross’ WWE exit.

On Twitter, Scarlett revealed that she’s going blonde again, sharing a selfie with noticeably lighter hair than fans are used to seeing.

Known for years as “The Smokeshow,” Scarlett adopted a darker, more ominous persona to complement Kross when they debuted in WWE.

The couple parted ways with WWE in August 2025 after contract negotiations fell through, despite their strong fan following.

Blonde in progress. Smokeshow loading… ✨ pic.twitter.com/V4yrvKWu9S — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 22, 2025

— Backstage morale in WWE is reportedly much higher in the current TKO era compared to the turbulent final years of Vince McMahon’s leadership.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while the situation isn’t perfect, the overall atmosphere is far more positive than it was between 2016 and 2022, a period many described as “miserable.”

Sapp added that he speaks to talent privately when asking about ongoing controversies — including Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon — to avoid putting them in a difficult position. Even so, several stars are said to be “frustrated” by the need to publicly address WWE’s scandals.

Overall, WWE’s backstage environment appears more stable and optimistic, though challenges remain when it comes to public relations and handling sensitive issues.