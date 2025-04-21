Karrion Kross unleashed an explosive rant during the WrestleMania 41 Recap show, voicing his frustration over being overlooked and underutilized in WWE.

Joining him on the show, Scarlett addressed the growing buzz around the duo, further fueling the conversation online.

Kross’ fiery outburst quickly went viral, racking up millions of views and impressions across social media platforms.

Just hours ahead of tonight’s WWE RAW following WrestleMania, Scarlett took to Twitter to show her unwavering support for Kross, proudly declaring that they achieved their goals on their own terms. She wrote,

“Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe.”

At WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), Damian Priest made a grand entrance accompanied by a live guitar performance from Kerry King of Slayer.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Priest revealed how the collaboration came about. He said,

“Funny enough, it was Blue Meanie who reached out to me — probably over a month ago. He saw King at a concert and told me, ‘Yeah, I talked to him, and he said he’d love to play you to the ring.’ I took that and went straight to Hunter, told him, ‘Hey man, I was at Luminia, and King said he’d be down.’ I just put it out there — it was wild, but I left it at that.”

Priest has long been connected to Slayer, with his signature move, South of Heaven, named after one of the band’s iconic tracks. King also played guitar on Priest’s current entrance theme, “Rise of the Night,” making his WrestleMania appearance a full-circle moment.

Despite the electrifying entrance, Priest came up short in the Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre. The loss was a reversal of fortune from last year, when Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to become World Heavyweight Champion.

At Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, Logan Paul faced off against AJ Styles in a high-stakes singles match. Thanks to a timely distraction from Karrion Kross, Paul seized the moment and secured the win—marking his third WrestleMania victory in just four appearances.

In a “Digital Exclusive” after the match, Paul was asked what’s next for him in WWE. He said,

“Whatever I want, whoever I want. This company knows I’m the money. This company knows I’m the best. This company knows I’m the future. I’ll answer any call. I’ll wrestle any match, anytime, anywhere, against anyone they wanna present in front of me. Everyone that is across the ring from me in that squared circle becomes a victim. I’m the best, I’ll win anything and continue my WrestleMania winning streak.”