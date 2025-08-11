On August 10, the WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett officially expired, and both were moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, signaling their exit from the company.

Kross confirmed the departure in a new vlog (WATCH VIDEO HERE), while Scarlett shared a message on social media thanking the locker room and fans for their support. She wrote,

“My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week.

“To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.”

Scarlett is now accepting bookings and appearances through RealScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com.