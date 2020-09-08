Below is a new preview for tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show will open with Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title, and the main event will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage. Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory and Roderick Strong vs. Killian Dain will also take place.

On behalf of the injured Karrion Kross, who was forced to drop the NXT Title last month due to a separated shoulder suffered in his big win over Keith Lee, Scarlett took to Twitter today and warned Balor and Cole.

She wrote, “To whoever wins tonight… just remember that you’re on borrowed time before we take back what’s ours. Sleep with one eye open because we’re coming for you. #TickTock [hourglass emoji] #NXTSuperTuesday @adamcolepro @finnbalor @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross #WWENXT”

Kross added, “Tonight, There can only be one. And we will be watching. [hourglass emoji]”

NXT officials Triple H and William Regal also tweeted to hype tonight’s big episode.

“A jam-packed show from start to finish… #WWENXT is TONIGHT on @USA_Network!!! #NXTSuperTuesday,” Triple H wrote.

The NXT General Manager hyped Cole vs. Balor and added, “We are all set to witness an absolutely spectacular display tonight on #WWENXT. #NXTChampionship”

Remember to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.

