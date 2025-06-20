Fightful Select is reporting that Liv Morgan’s recent injury has caused significant shifts in WWE creative plans, as she was heavily featured in upcoming storylines. Additionally, her Fanatics signing has been canceled.

While there is no official timetable for her return, any current estimates remain speculative. WWE talent have privately expressed their disappointment, as Liv is said to be very well-liked backstage.

Hulk Hogan did experience complications from recent cervical spine surgery, but not to the extreme being suggested by Bubba the Love Sponge. The situation is reportedly not as serious as portrayed.

Amid rumors of WWE SmackDown potentially reverting to a two-hour format from three, no direct response has been given from WWE at this point. Several internal sources believe a shift to two hours is likely and aligns with long-standing expectations.

Following his WWE Main Event taping this week, Karrion Kross and Scarlett prompted some speculation about a possible departure due to their post-match behavior. However, internal sources insist it was simply a show of professionalism — described as a “good soldier” gesture — rather than a farewell.