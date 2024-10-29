Karrion Kross and Scarlett say The Miz was kidnapped by The Wyatt Sicks following this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

In a post-show video, Scarlett told Kross that The Miz had been kidnapped and they needed to find him.

In recent weeks, the Wyatt Sicks has taken aim at The Miz and The Final Testament, which has resulted in Kross demanding that The Miz confront Uncle Howdy and company.

In a post-RAW video, Kross responded to Scarlett by saying that The Miz was “dead for sure.” The two then went looking for him.

We’ll have to wait and see how this storyline unfolds.