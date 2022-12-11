After signing with WWE in 2019, Scarlett was quickly paired with Karrion Kross as his manager. She only wrestled two matches in NXT.

At Saturday’s live event in Wheeling, West Virginia, Kross and Scarlett squared off against Emma and Madcap Moss in a tag team match. The real-life married couple went over in the match.

As she gets more physical in the ring, this could start a new run for her. Check out the full results from the show here.