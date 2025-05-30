Scarlett has shared her thoughts on the key takeaway wrestlers should draw from Karrion Kross’ fiery post-WrestleMania 41 promo.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Kross made headlines with an intense appearance on the “WrestleMania Recap” livestream, delivering a promo that blurred the lines between reality and storyline.

In an interview with WWE Wie Doche, Scarlett emphasized that the moment should serve as a reminder for talent across the wrestling world — not just in WWE, but also on the independent scene — to always keep promoting themselves. She said,

“I think it’s a valuable lesson for everyone in wrestling. Just because you’re signed to a big company doesn’t mean you should stop putting yourself out there. During ‘Mania week, we weren’t scheduled to do anything at all. But we knew it was a huge moment — everyone’s there, everyone’s watching — so we decided to make the most of it.”

Following the promo, reports suggest that Kross may be in line for “extended opportunities” within WWE.

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is set to appear at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

The comedian announced on social media that he’ll be part of the event taking place on June 7th.

While he didn’t reveal specific details about his role, Iglesias has a history of involvement with WWE, having previously appeared both in the crowd and in on-screen segments.

I’m excited to be part of @luchalibreaaa @wwe #WorldsCollide at the @thekiaforum in LA June 7 😁 Who else is going? pic.twitter.com/uPajs4PHvX — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) May 30, 2025

Speaking of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, AAA has announced that the LWO (Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) will face off against Aerostar, Octagon Jr, & Mr. Iguana at the event.