Scarlett and Karrion Kross have made an impact since arriving in WWE NXT.

Kross quickly became the WWE NXT Champion only to drop it a few days later after winning it due to a shoulder injury. Now, he’ll take on Damian Priest on the NXT TakeOver: New Year’s Evil special this coming Wednesday.

A fan asked the following question to Scarlett on Twitter: “I’ve said this a couple of times, but my running theory about Kross and Scarlett is that he’s the devil and she’s an angel who fell because she was in love with him.”

She responded with, “You’re onto something. But perhaps, It was the other way around…”