Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is set to return to in-ring action now that she’s no longer with WWE.

WrestlePro has announced that Scarlett will return to the ring at their Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. Tickets are on sale now via WrestleProOnline.com.

Scarlett will be going up against the debuting Harley Cameron that night. Cameron is the fiancée to NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. Scarlet took to Twitter to react to the announcement.

“Good friends… Better enemies. [purple horns emoji] Couldn’t think of a better first match back than against one of my closest friends @itsdanni_ellexo making her pro wrestling debut! See you February 5th! [kiss emoji] @WrestlePro,” she wrote.

Scarlett will also be doing managerial work moving forward. She is set to valet for Action Andretti as he faces James Ellsworth at MCW’s Season’s Beatings event on Saturday, December 4 in Joppa, Maryland at the MCW Arena. Tickets are on sale at MCWProWrestling.com.

WWE hired Scarlett back in 2019, but she never worked a TV or live event match. She did work a dark match at the June 25 SmackDown taping, losing to Shotzi. WWE released Scarlett back on November 4, along with 17 other talents, including her fiance Karrion Kross. She is one of the talents under a 30-day non-compete clause with WWE, which will expire on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more on Scarlett and Kross. You can see related tweets below, along with Scarlett’s tweet on upcoming appearances:

✨🎄December Updated🎄✨ February is filling up fast but there’s still some room in January! For all booking inquiries please email:

[email protected] pic.twitter.com/BjPAAGKLP3 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 13, 2021

Good friends… Better enemies. 😈 Couldn’t think of a better first match back than against one of my closest friends @itsdanni_ellexo making her pro wrestling debut! See you February 5th! 😘 @WrestlePro https://t.co/7XitAsaBRu — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 17, 2021

