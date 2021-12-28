Former WWE stars Killer Kross (fka Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and it was revealed why Scarlett was away from WWE TV before they received their releases on November 4.

For those who missed it, it was noted earlier at this link about how they felt when they received their WWE release phone calls. Kross said he felt the release coming. Scarlett, who was not medically cleared at the time, says she was surprised by the release because she had been taken off TV. She had been working dark matches before RAW and SmackDown events, but noticed that she had an issue with one of her breast implants.

“For weeks he was actually saying ‘I just have a feeling,’” Scarlett said. “And I was like ‘no, there’s no way.’ And I wasn’t medically cleared yet. I was having matches before RAW and SmackDown because they wanted me to wrestle. And after the second match, everything was going great, I came home that night and I looked in the mirror and I was like ‘one of these doesn’t look like the other.’ So the next day was NXT, and I immediately go to medical and I’m like ‘hey, I’m not sure if I’m crazy. I’m not sure if they always look like this.’”

Scarlett continued and revealed that she had a ruptured breast implant, which led to plans changing.

“With the adrenaline from wrestling, you don’t even notice certain things all the time,” she said. “So I didn’t even think anything of it. They were like ‘oh my god, yes. One of your boobs is totally gone.’ I was like ‘okay, I can get the surgery and I can manage. I can be at ringside. That’s no problem. I just can’t wrestle right away.’ But the plan was I guess for me to wrestle. They were like ‘when you’re totally here, you’re going to wrestle.’ They scrapped all the managing stuff at that point, and I was sitting at home for the last four months just waiting.”

