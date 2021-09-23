Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are now engaged to be married.

Scarlett took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that Kross popped the question. She said yes.

“Pop the champagne! [bottle with cork emoji] [clinking glasses emoji] #Isaidyes [ring emoji] @WWEKarrionKross,” she wrote, attaching a photo of her ring.

Kross and Scarlett have been an item for several years now, going back to before their Impact Wrestling days together.

Scarlett has been rumored to join Kross on the RAW brand in the near future, but nothing is confirmed. They last appeared together in the storylines when Kross was in NXT earlier this summer.

You can see Scarlett’s engagement post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.