Carmelo Hayes made his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of SmackDown, and “Melo” wasted no time jumping right back into the mix.

Hayes had been absent from WWE programming since coming up short against Sami Zayn in a failed United States Championship rematch back in early April. His return immediately led to a backstage confrontation with newly called-up star Ricky Saints.

The two exchanged words during a tense face-to-face segment before agreeing to square off later in the night.

Saints entered the match looking to continue building momentum on the blue brand. After losing his WWE debut to Cody Rhodes, he rebounded the following week with a victory over Matt Cardona. Taking on a former United States Champion in Hayes, however, proved to be a much tougher test.

Things got especially rough late in the bout.

During one sequence, a major botch occurred when Hayes was dropped directly on his head during a big move attempt from Saints that did not go as intended. Despite the scary landing, the match continued.

The finish saw both competitors looking for any advantage they could get.

Saints appeared to have the match won after using the ropes for leverage during a pin attempt, but the referee caught him in the act and stopped the count. While the official argued with Saints, Hayes capitalized on the distraction by rolling him up from behind.

In a bit of irony, Hayes secretly placed his own feet on the bottom rope for leverage while securing the pin, with the referee never noticing the illegal tactic as Melo stole the victory.

Interesting ending there.

Later in the broadcast, the SmackDown commentary team teased that Hayes could soon emerge as a potential challenger for United States Champion Trick Williams moving forward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.