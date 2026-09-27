Steven Borden’s AEW pay-per-view debut ended early due to an apparent injury.

Borden teamed with Darby Allin against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight in a match to determine the new No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Saturday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Late in the match, Borden and Knight climbed opposing turnbuckles before launching themselves toward each other and colliding in mid-air. Borden appeared to catch Knight with a strike during the exchange, but landed awkwardly when coming back down to the mat.

Borden remained down following the landing, prompting medical personnel to enter the ring and check on him. After evaluating Borden, the decision was made to stop the match.

Fletcher and Knight were awarded the victory via referee/doctor stoppage.

Commentary remained focused on Borden’s condition following the match while Fletcher and Knight had a subdued celebration. After several moments, Borden was able to get back to his feet and was helped out of the ring.

There was no immediate word regarding the nature or severity of Borden’s apparent injury.

The match marked Borden’s AEW pay-per-view in-ring debut.

UPDATE:

After the AEW International Championship bout between Kazuchika Okada and Tommaso Ciampa, we head back to the commentary desk. Tony Schiavone provided an update on Steven Borden following the injury that ended his match earlier in the show.

Schiavone announced that Borden was conscious and responsive following the incident. AEW’s medical team was still awaiting additional information from the doctor regarding his condition.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.