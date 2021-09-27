New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing schedule details for the upcoming Best of the Super Junior and World Tag League Tournaments, which begin next month (November 13th) from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check it out below.
Coming up this November, the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. participants will alternate on each night through the series from the opening event of the tour on Saturday November 13 until the final World Tag League matches in Hiroshima on Sunday December 12, and the tournament finals on December 15 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.
The schedule will be as follows:
Saturday November 13, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Best of the Super Jr. 28 opening night
Sunday November 14, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
World Tag League 2021 opening night
Monday November 15, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Wednesday November 17, Toyama Techno Hall West Hall, Toyama
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Thursday, November 18, Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium, Nagano
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Friday November 19, Matsumotodaira Regional Park Gymnasium, Nagano
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Sunday November 21, Aichi Prefectual Gymnasium (Dolphin’s Arena), Aichi
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Tuesday November 23 Culttz Kawasaki, Kanagawa
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Wednesday November 24 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Saturday November 27, Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium, Kanagawa
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Sunday November 28, Togane Arena, Chiba
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Monday November 29, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Tuesday November 30, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Thursday December 2, Wing Hut Kasukabe, Saitama
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Friday December 3, Gymnasium of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-arena, Saitama
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Saturday December 4, Aimesse Yamanashi, Yamanashi
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Sunday December 5, Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall, Shizuoka
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Tuesday December 7, Zip Arena Okayama, Okayama
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Wednesday December 8, Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center, Ehime
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Thursday December 9, Item Ehime, Ehime
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Saturday December 11 Aqulier Himeji, Hyogo
Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only
Sunday December 12, Hiroshima Green Arena, Hiroshima
World Tag League 2021 participants only
Wednesday December 15, Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo
World Tag League 2021, Best of the Super Jr. 28 final
*Participants in both tournaments will be involved