New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing schedule details for the upcoming Best of the Super Junior and World Tag League Tournaments, which begin next month (November 13th) from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check it out below.

Coming up this November, the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. participants will alternate on each night through the series from the opening event of the tour on Saturday November 13 until the final World Tag League matches in Hiroshima on Sunday December 12, and the tournament finals on December 15 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

The schedule will be as follows:

Saturday November 13, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Best of the Super Jr. 28 opening night

Sunday November 14, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

World Tag League 2021 opening night

Monday November 15, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Wednesday November 17, Toyama Techno Hall West Hall, Toyama

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Thursday, November 18, Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium, Nagano

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Friday November 19, Matsumotodaira Regional Park Gymnasium, Nagano

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Sunday November 21, Aichi Prefectual Gymnasium (Dolphin’s Arena), Aichi

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Tuesday November 23 Culttz Kawasaki, Kanagawa

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Wednesday November 24 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Saturday November 27, Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium, Kanagawa

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Sunday November 28, Togane Arena, Chiba

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Monday November 29, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Tuesday November 30, Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Thursday December 2, Wing Hut Kasukabe, Saitama

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Friday December 3, Gymnasium of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-arena, Saitama

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Saturday December 4, Aimesse Yamanashi, Yamanashi

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Sunday December 5, Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall, Shizuoka

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Tuesday December 7, Zip Arena Okayama, Okayama

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Wednesday December 8, Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center, Ehime

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Thursday December 9, Item Ehime, Ehime

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Saturday December 11 Aqulier Himeji, Hyogo

Best of the Super Jr. 28 participants only

Sunday December 12, Hiroshima Green Arena, Hiroshima

World Tag League 2021 participants only

Wednesday December 15, Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo

World Tag League 2021, Best of the Super Jr. 28 final

*Participants in both tournaments will be involved