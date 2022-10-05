The official ShopAEW Twitter account has announced online that The Acclaimed, who recently captured the AEW tag team titles, have the new best selling t-shirt for the company thanks to their famous catchphrase, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass.”

AEW star Anthony Bowens from the group responded to this news by writing, “BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! It has only been a month & the “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” tee is officially the NUMBER 1 SELLING shirt of 2022! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.”

✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️#NationalScissoringDay @AEW Get your’s now! https://t.co/AfoQiSCjqY pic.twitter.com/RWTmGlUWFj — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 5, 2022

This news come ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite, where The Acclaimed will be celebrating National Scissoring Day.