The official ShopAEW Twitter account has announced online that The Acclaimed, who recently captured the AEW tag team titles, have the new best selling t-shirt for the company thanks to their famous catchphrase, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass.”
Guess what?! The “Scissor Me Daddy A**!” shirt is the #1 seller of 2022 (so far) at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @RealBillyGunn @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/rDVMqHs7eF
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 5, 2022
AEW star Anthony Bowens from the group responded to this news by writing, “BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! It has only been a month & the “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” tee is officially the NUMBER 1 SELLING shirt of 2022! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.”
BREAKING NEWS: It’s official! It has only been a month & the “Scissor Me, Daddy Ass” tee is officially the NUMBER 1 SELLING shirt of 2022!
EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED
✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️#NationalScissoringDay @AEW
Get your’s now! https://t.co/AfoQiSCjqY pic.twitter.com/RWTmGlUWFj
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 5, 2022
This news come ahead of this evening’s AEW Dynamite, where The Acclaimed will be celebrating National Scissoring Day.