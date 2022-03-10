Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured rising superstar Sammy Guevara defending the TNT championship against Scorpio Sky only a few days after Guevara competed in a grueling six-man tornado tag at Revolution.

After a wild back and forth it would be Scorpio Sky who picked up the victory after connecting with his signature TKO finisher. This makes Sky the ninth champion since the belt was introduced at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

A brutal mistake @sammyguevara as he crashes into the table with nobody home! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/5UBQgQe8Dc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

.@sammyguevara refuses to give up and fights through the pain! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/IJ9oAiK8E1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

#andNEW – @ScorpioSky with his win tonight becomes the FIRST #AEW Star to hold the #AEW World Tag Team & TNT Championships pic.twitter.com/Mx6XgWie7Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.