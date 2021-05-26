AEW star and former member of SCU Scorpio Sky was a recent guest on the Sunday Night’s Main Event program to discuss a variety of topics, including his pairing with All Ego Ethan Page and how he’s done being humble and ready to be recognized as one of the top acts in the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s done being humble and is ready to be recognized as one of the best in the company:

It’s about time [Sky said about AEW having faith in him to win ladder match at Revolution]. You know, I’m kind of done being humble, and I think it’s time for people to stop ignoring and pretending like I’m not one of the best guys in the entire company, you know what I mean? I honestly say that. I’ve got potential to be top guy, main event-caliber performer and there aren’t a lot of guys on the roster that can hang with me or can outperform me and I don’t really care if people knock me for saying that. I used to not say things like that because I didn’t wanna put myself out there but now, I don’t really give a sh*t. I’m just gonna tell it like it is and I’m one of the best, so to be in that spot, I deserve it so there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Says he was initially hesitant to be paired with Ethan Page but believes things have worked out well:

You know, at first I was a little bit like, not hesitant but, a little curious as to where this was going to go but working with Ethan [Page] has actually been really, really good. It’s something different, it’s something fresh, I can bring a little bit of my personality out more than before and we have this weird chemistry that actually works and people are getting behind it and they like it and I didn’t even know Ethan that well when we first started working together but, everything is clicking on all cylinders and it’s working out tremendously I think. I prefer being the bad guy than being the good guy. It’s a lot easier to make people dislike you than like you. Naturally, I don’t worry too much about making sure everybody in the room likes me. I just am who I am.

