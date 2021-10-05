AEW’s Scorpio Sky recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal’s participation in AEW, and how he and fellow ATT teammate Paige VanZant could make an easy transition into the pro-wrestling world. Highlights are below.

Says Jorge Masvidal already understands pro-wrestling:

Jorge Masvidal, he is a pro wrestler. He can do it, he gets it. I kind of talked to him a little bit and even in the fight game, he is a fan favorite. He has a little bit of a character, a lot of swag, and he kicks ass. That’s what you want in a professional wrestler.

On Paige VanZant:

Somebody else, Paige VanZant. If she wanted to get into the wrestling business, she would shoot straight to the top. She’d be very good at it. Obviously, she’s a monster athlete. She has the look, has the charisma. Somebody else, that might surprise you, is Junior dos Santos. I think he’s a wrestling fan and didn’t even know it. He’s been having a lot of fun with us. If he decided to crossover and jump into the wrestling business, Kenny Omega, the heavyweight championship, he might have to watch out because he has knockout power.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)