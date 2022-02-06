AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which features top names like Scorpio Sky, Best Friends, and The Acclaimed in action. Check it out below.

-Scorpio Sky versus Stephen Wolf

-Bobby Fish versus Robert Anthony

-Arie Alexander versus Julia Hart

-Chaos Project versus Best Friends

-Aaron Solo versus Dante Martin

-Skye Blue/Heather Reckless/Queen Aminata versus The Bunny/Emi Sakura/Diamante

-The Acclaimed/Gunn Club versus Lee Moriarty/Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson/Matt Sydal