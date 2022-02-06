AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation, which features top names like Scorpio Sky, Best Friends, and The Acclaimed in action. Check it out below.
-Scorpio Sky versus Stephen Wolf
-Bobby Fish versus Robert Anthony
-Arie Alexander versus Julia Hart
-Chaos Project versus Best Friends
-Aaron Solo versus Dante Martin
-Skye Blue/Heather Reckless/Queen Aminata versus The Bunny/Emi Sakura/Diamante
-The Acclaimed/Gunn Club versus Lee Moriarty/Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson/Matt Sydal
