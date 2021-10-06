AEW star and former tag champion Scorpio Sky recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on Dan Lambert and how much heat the American Top Team founder has gotten them since they were paired up. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says Lambert is a natural:

He’s a natural, Dan [Lambert’s] a natural. This guy, you know, you could tell he has a gift of gab and he’s so polarizing. The fact that some of the fans love him and the other side of the fans absolutely despise him and don’t even want him on the show. That’s how you know you’re doing something right, because you know, people can talk about heat and go away heat and all that sort of thing. Hey man, this guy is getting people to pay attention and standing next to someone that is doing that, guess what? That spotlight that’s on him is also shining on me. So I appreciate it.

How AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation are great platforms for stars to get noticed:

I mean those are great platforms [AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation] for people to get opportunities and actually, a lot of people have been hired from those opportunities so it’s great. If I was a professional wrestler that did not work for AEW, I would be looking to get on AEW Dark or Dark: Elevation. That would be the goal. That’s where you wanna be, that’s where the eyes are going to be on you and then you’ll have an opportunity to hopefully move on to Dynamite and Rampage and even myself, someone who is a full-time roster member, you know, I appreciate the opportunities I get to be on those shows because it’s — any ring time you get is good, it’s good to get reps.

