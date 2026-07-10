AEW star Scorpio Sky is keeping his attention on the present as his current contract with the promotion approaches its expiration.

Recent reports indicated that Sky’s AEW deal is set to expire “in a few months,” and the former TNT Champion appeared to acknowledge that timeline during a recent appearance on Tagging In with former TNA star Chris Harris (see video below).

Asked how he’s approaching the uncertainty surrounding his contract, Sky admitted that he’s naturally considered what comes next, but said he’s making a conscious effort not to let it become his focus.

“You know, I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I thought about what I’m going to do and what the future looks like,” Sky said. “But I really try not to put too much into that.”

Sky went on to explain that his priority remains making the most of the time he has left in his current chapter, rather than worrying about what comes after.

“Right now, I’m focused on finishing this chapter the right way,” he continued. “I have a lot of stories and matches and moments left to be a part of, and I’m excited to step into those moments. So we’ll let tomorrow handle tomorrow and I’m just going to focus on today.”