Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Long Island was headlined by Scorpio Sky defending his TNT championship against longtime tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian.

The duo, formerly known as SCU, were having a very competitive matchup until Dan Lambert came out to ringside and caused a distraction. Sky’s new partner, Ethan Page, came behind the referee’s back and smashed the TNT title over Kazarian’s head. Sky later finished Kazarian off by hitting his signature TKO maneuver. After the match it was revealed that Sky was in on the plan, and a further beatdown was put on Kazarian until Sammy Guevara ran everyone out of the ring. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

