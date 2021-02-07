AEW star Scorpio Sky from SCU was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his love for technical wrestling, and how he himself has scaled back on high-flying maneuvers to better suit that style. He also brings up WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and crediting the Hitman for making the technical style so interesting to watch. Highlights are below.

Says Bret Hart was so good because he made everything look crisp and how he’s scaled back on doing high-flying stuff:

I watch a lot of old wrestling, and a lot of it is Bret Hart because he was so, like everything he did was so precise. They called him “The Excellence of Execution” for a reason. His execution on everything was so crisp and so sharp, and he didn’t do a lot, and that’s kind of where my style is coming from these days. I don’t do the flips and the high-flying things that I used to. I’m more of a technically based, like Bret Hart could hit someone with a European uppercut, and it looks so good that it’s like oh, I don’t really need to see him flip over the top rope. I just want to see him hit people with forearms and stuff.

How he loves a hard-hitting technical style:

I love that hard-hitting, technical style. I wish that would come back into more popularity in wrestling. Just [the] hard-hitting, technical style where it’s two guys, and it feels like a fight. It tends to be a little bit too much like flipping around stuff nowadays, and I’m not crazy about it.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)