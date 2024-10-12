Scorpio Sky will be making his GCW debut at the ‘Blood On The Hills 3’ event, which takes place in Los Angeles, CA on October 19th.
Sky hasn’t been featured in a match on AEW television since September of last year.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
SCORPIO SKY makes his GCW Debut on 10/19 in LA!
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Sidney Akeem
Gahbage Daddies vs C4
Chris Bey vs Broski Jimmy
Mance Warner
Yamashita
Brooke
Bayne
Sheik
Vipress
Effy
+more
