Scorpio Sky is not happy with sections of the AEW fanbase.

The former TNT Champion took to Twitter to comment on this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, specifically the moment when MJF threw a drink onto a child during his Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson, a moment that went viral and forced Tony Khan to have some serious talks with his world champion after the show went off the air. You can read about that here.

While a large portion of fans thought it was unnecessary for MJF to throw a drink on the child, some celebrated it and credited MJF for being a “real heel” in wrestling. This is what brought Sky into the conversation.

I’ll say it if nobody else will, fans/media celebrating a kid being disrespected at a show is the smallest dick energy imaginable.

Fortunately, the child and his mom ended up getting free tickets to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as well as a chance to meet a ton of stars backstage.

As for Sky, he has been out of action since 2022 with an injury. Check out his tweet below.