On the latest edition of the Wrestling With the Week podcast AEW star Scorpio Sky revealed that he’s been dealing with a torn meniscus, which is why he’s been absent from weekly programming. The SCU member is also pumped about getting to return at the Revolution pay per view, where he’ll be competing in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match to determine a new #1 contender for the TNT title.

Face Of The Revolution Ladder match, March 7th, Revolution pay-per-view. For me, first match back coming off a torn meniscus. You know me, I like to dive into deep water and see if I could swim without getting wet. Listen, I’m really excited for this. I realize that today a lot of people kind of think of it as a TV business and the TV matches are the most important ones and that sort of thing but as an old school guy, pay-per-view is still where it’s at for me and I’m extremely excited to be back on pay-per-view in a marquee match and it’s a huge opportunity.

Sky has not wrestled since a January edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube series DARK. Check out his full podcast below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)