According to Fightful Select, AEW star Scorpio Sky was very pleased with his Dynamite world title matchup against Chris Jericho from last year, but believes he is better suited for a showdown with the Demo God now that he’s adjusted his style. The former AEW tag champion told the publication that he feels he’s really improved as a singles-wrestler since that time.

The report also mentions Sky’s previous MMA experience and how he’s utilized it in his offense. However, due to many adopting the MMA-style, Sky has scaled back on that in order to further stand-out, as well as taking out more high-risk maneuvers like dives. He does have several amateur fights under his belt, with a record of 2-1.